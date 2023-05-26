Taylor Swift Ham, Egg and Cheese named official sandwich of NJ

Swifties now have a new item to call their own.

In advance of Taylor Swift’s concert tour at MetLife Stadium Memorial Day weekend, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a proclamation that Taylor Swift Ham, Egg and Cheese is the official state sandwich.

What’s Taylor ham? It’s a spiced pork that was developed in 1856 by John Taylor of Trenton, and has been a staple in New Jersey and bordering areas. The debate in the Garden State is whether it’s Taylor ham or pork roll, as people in southern New Jersey call the meat pork roll.

"Usually, we let you call it what you want but since we have a superstar coming to town we know all too well, we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese," Murphy said in a video posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Crowds of Swifties in the New York/New Jersey area lined up at MetLife Stadium Thursday as official tour merchandise went on sale.

The Taylor ham, egg and cheese bagel is one of the top sellers at Time for a Bagel in Morris Plains in northern New Jersey. Owner Steve Bukowiecki says he sells dozens every day.

“It’s a Jersey thing,” Bukowiecki said of Taylor ham. “I love it too. Pork roll and Taylor ham are basically the same thing. There really is no difference. It’s just different parts of the state.”

