Taylor Swift met with family of fan who died at her concert in Brazil

Taylor Swift met with the family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, the fan who passed away at a Rio de Janeiro "Eras Tour" show earlier this month.

On Nov. 17, 23-year-old Machado fell ill before Swift's performance at Estadio Nilton Santos. She received aid from first responders and was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

Following Machado's death, Swift said she had a "shattered heart" in a handwritten Instagram story.

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," the singer wrote.

And on Sunday, Swift extended an invitation to Machado's loved ones, including her father Weiny Machado, to her last show in São Paulo, according to People Magazine.

In a photo shared on X, Swift is seen with the family who were all wearing white T-shirts with Machado's photo printed on it.

According to Folha de S.Paulo, nearly 1,000 people in the stadium fainted as temperatures reached 140 degrees Fahrenheit during the Nov. 17 show, and fans were not allowed to take water into the stadium despite the soaring temperatures. The city's mayor demanded changes before Swift's final two shows.

Following Machado's death Swift postponed her Nov. 18 Rio show due to extreme heat.

