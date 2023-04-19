The best way to clean your artificial plants

Artificial plants are pretty fantastic. You don’t have to water them or worry about how much (or how little) sunlight they’re getting. Fake plants add color to any room and consistently look great. Yet while you don’t need to keep them alive, you do want to keep them lookinglifelike by cleaning them because even the best artificial plants need a little love every now and then.

How Often Should You Clean Your Artificial Plants?

Silk and plastic plants do well when dusted regularly, so work them into your weekly or bi-weekly routines. This is where a little effort can go a long way. Use a standard duster or a soft-bristled paintbrush to remove particles that have collected on the leaves. A slightly damp microfiber cloth also works well — just be sure to wipe gently to prevent scratches. If you’ve had your plants for a long time and have never done this, it might be time for a deep clean.

Silk flowers may require a special method to prevent their colors from running. If possible, detach the blooms and place them in a large zip-top bag or old pillowcase (be sure to remember where everything goes so you can reassemble the arrangement). Apartment Therapy recommends adding either 1/2 cup of cornmeal or 1/2 cup of salt and zip or twist the top closed. Carefully shake the bag and then pull out the flowers over the bathtub or somewhere outside because this process can get messy. Blow the flowers with a hair dryer on the cool setting. Shake them gently again to discard any remaining particles.

How To Deep Clean Your Artificial Plant

Carry your fake plants out to your lawn, patio or balcony. Working from the top down, brush off all the leaves and stems. For stubborn dust, add equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Plants without colored flowers can be spritzed all over. Just be cautious of spraying the flowers because it could cause them to bleed or become discolored. Then wipe the leaves dry with a microfiber cloth.

Avoid using multipurpose cleaners or harsh chemicals on your plants. If you spot a stubborn stain, try using an upholstery cleaner that’s made for use on synthetic materials.

If you have a plastic plant that is extra dirty, wrap the pot in a garbage bag and bring it to your shower. Rinse it with cool water to wash off the dust. Wipe it down or bring it outside to dry, just make sure it’s out of direct sunlight so the foliage doesn’t warp in the heat.

How To Pick The Best Artificial Plants

Fake plants offer a great solution for people who suffer from allergies, have hectic schedules or travel frequently. They’re also ideal for pet owners since houseplants can be poisonous to dogs and cats.

To make your selection of artificial plants look as realistic as possible, go for variety but keep the size of your space in mind. Overly lush plants work well in airy rooms, but stay away from towering fake trees if you have low ceilings. Measuring your space before shopping can help avoid this from happening. Don’t forget that you can also adjust many types of fake plants by twisting and bending their stems.

If you’re in the market for a new kind, check out our selection of the best artificial plants that have been vetted by a team of experts.

We hope these tips help you keep your plant looking vibrant and full of life, even if it was factory-made!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.