There’s a hot pink Sam’s Club Beis weekender bag alternative

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Some viral products live up to the hype, and for a lot of people, the TikTok famous Beis Weekender bag is one of those items. But with a three-digit price tag, it’s cost prohibitive for a lot of people. Thankfully, that’s where the Sam’s Club Beis alternative comes in.

After going viral on TikTok earlier this year as a cheaper alternative to the famed Beis bag, Sam’s Club has added a bold new color to their Member’s Mark Weekender Travel bag.

The bag comes in black, mocha, ivory and a soft pink, but you can now also purchase the Sam’s Club bag in a neon pink shade. Why is this such a big deal? Beis launched a neon pink hue back in May, but it’s fully discontinued — fans of the shade can no longer get it or sign up for a waitlist. That’s Sam’s Club bag? It’s nearly identical (and cheaper).

Sam's Club

$50 at Sam's Club

Priced at $50 (less than half the price of the Beis bag) it can be used for travel by plane or train, for quick road trips or as a easy-to-pack gym bag. Made of cotton and linen for durability during travel, it’s main compartment is spacious enough to pack multiple outfits, and there’s even a separate shoe compartment that can prevent dirt from transferring to your packed clothes. Only traveling with one pair of shoes? You can also use that compartment as a place to stash dirty clothes after wear. Throw in a laptop pocket and a padded and detachable shoulder strap, and it’s ideal for work travel or weekend getaways.

The Member’s Mark bag also has a back band, which slides over a carry-on luggage handle so you can carry it easily without having it on your shoulder.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the bag but can sign up for one right online. A regular Club Membership costs $50 per year, while a Plus Membership is $110 and includes bonuses like early shopping hours, free shipping and Sam’s Cash back on purchases.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership or you’d prefer the real Beis weekender bag to this Beis weekender alternative, you can find it in a handful of colors, but, as mentioned, the one closest to the Hot Pink Sam’s Club bag — which Beis called “Berry” — is no longer available.

$108 at Beis

The closest alternative that is still available is Atlas Pink, though Sam’s Club also has a similar color they simply call “pink.” For those who want the TikTok original bag, though, the Beis is well-reviewed (it went viral for a reason). The weekender has a perfect five-star review status on the Beis website, and reviewers sing its praises for being durable, the perfect size and well-made.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect weekend travel bag or the best carry-on for flights, Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Weekend bag is a great option that can save you some serious cash — but if you want the real thing, the Beis Weekender is still available in plenty of other colors.

