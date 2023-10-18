This jewelry is officially the coolest way to save kids’ artwork

Kids make art — lots of it. Each day at school or at your own kitchen table they create and create and create.

I love my kids’ creations, but sometimes I just don’t know what to do with them other than thank each piece for its uniqueness, and then secretly and stealthily line my recyclimg bin. (Gasp!)

There are, of course, pieces I want to treasure. But instead of just putting little ones’ unique masterpieces into the ol’ memory box (or trash bin), the artists at Tasarim Takarim have come up with a truly beautiful solution.

Tasarim Takarim, a Turkish jewelry company, turns your child’s doodles into cufflinks, bracelets, necklaces and more.

Take a look at this cowboy-drawing-turned-necklace below. How adorable is that? And what a great way to let your child know that you’re proud of his or her artwork!

“It’s like a single moment of someone’s childhood becomes timeless,” co-founder Yasemin Erdin Tavukçu told The Huffington Post.

Customers send Tasarim Takarim a picture of their child’s doodle and the artists handcraft a one-of-a-kind piece from (typically) silver or gold-plated silver. The process usually takes about 10 business days and prices range from $125 to $295.

If your kids enjoy putting crayon to paper, then you probably have a mountain of artwork. Pick your favorite and let the amazing artists at Tasarim Takarim do their magic. You could end up with a sweet necklace, like this silver angel below, that you will cherish for years to come.

“When kids see the jewelry [they designed], they become so proud of themselves and feel very happy,” Tavukçu said. “They feel so self-confident. They really believe that their art is loved and appreciated by others.”

And for an adult version of this sweet idea, there are many Etsy shops that turn handwriting into jewelry. So you might take the last birthday card you received from your late grandmother or a love letter from your spouse and have the word “love” or their signature turned into a beautiful necklace or bracelet, like this one from Etsy shop GracePersonalized:

If it’s the thought that counts, you’ll definitely win with a unique present like this!

