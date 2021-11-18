Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins Just Welcomed Their 4th Daughter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

More sugar, spice and everything nice seems to be in store for country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins. The “Die a Happy Man” crooner’s family welcomed its newest member, Lillie Carolina, on Nov. 15, making them a gang of six with four little girls!

Akins posted a sweet photo of herself with the tiny baby girl on Twitter a couple days after she was born.

“Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15 and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy,” she wrote in the post.

Little Lillie’s proud papa tweeted a photo as well, showing him snuggling up with she and Lauren in the maternity ward.

“Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15. 7.5 pounds of pure joy,” Rhett tweeted. “Lauren, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!”

The two parents, who met in kindergarten in 1995, dated briefly in high school and reconnected in 2011 before getting married in 2012. Early in the marriage, Akins has said she struggled to get pregnant. Then, while working with a charity in Uganda, she fell in love with a baby girl that she and Rhett decided to adopt. Near the end of the adoption process of their daughter Willa Gray, Akins discovered she was pregnant.

Their second daughter, Ada James, was born just three months after they brought Willa home, in August 2017. Then, a few years later, their third daughter, Lennon Love, came along, in February 2020.

The couple was surprised to find out they were having another baby while on vacation earlier this year.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt. I was like, ‘Maybe it’s just sun poisoning.’ Or, ‘Maybe it’s this.’ And she was like, ‘I don’t know, this feels kind of different,'” Rhett told People, adding that when he joked she might be pregnant again, Akins said there was no way.

But apparently, there was, and the pair made the official announcement on Mother’s Day. So what’s next after welcoming a fourth daughter to the fold? Even more kids, apparently.

“We always wanted five kids,” Rhett said to People, “so we’re just kind of working our way there.”

