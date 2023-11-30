Three injured in north side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including a child, were rushed to the hospital following a late Wednesday night apartment fire on Indianapolis’ north side.

Pike Township Firefighters were called to the Woodbrook Apartments near West 52nd Street and Georgetown Road around 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire started in a first-floor unit and moved to the second floor.

The flames forced some residents to jump to safety from the balconies.

In addition to the three people taken to the hospital, we’re told four people were checked out at the scene.

According to firefighters, eight units were impacted by the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.