Three injured in north side apartment fire

Residents seen jumping to safety from balconies
Charred siding and busted windows remain on an apartment building following an late Wednesday night apartment fire
Eldon Wheeler/ WRTV
Posted at 2:51 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 02:51:02-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including a child, were rushed to the hospital following a late Wednesday night apartment fire on Indianapolis’ north side.

Pike Township Firefighters were called to the Woodbrook Apartments near West 52nd Street and Georgetown Road around 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire started in a first-floor unit and moved to the second floor.

The flames forced some residents to jump to safety from the balconies.

In addition to the three people taken to the hospital, we’re told four people were checked out at the scene.

According to firefighters, eight units were impacted by the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

