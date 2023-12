SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The moments leading up to the 2024 Indianapolis 500 will feature a high-flying fan favorite.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover ahead of command for drivers to start their engines.

The details were unveiled on the Thunderbirds schedule released on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds last greeted 500 fans on race day back in 2022.

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024.