6 Tips for Getting Longer, Thicker Hair

Sometimes growing out your hair can feel like a long, uphill battle that requires endless time and patience. Depending on what length you’re starting with and how long you’re hoping to get to, it can feel like it can take ages.

So why does it seem like some women don’t even have to try to grow their hair long and luscious when the rest of us spend our bad hair days searching online for the best ponytail extensions?

Hair grows at an average rate of half an inch per month or six inches per year, and the average person sheds 50-100 hairs each day. If you think your hair is thinning, you might be right. More than 50% of women experience hair loss at some point in their lives, which equates to shedding more than 125 hairs per day.

Adobe

Eat Well

To grow long, thick hair, you first have to start with your lips! A diet rich in healthy fats is essential. Eat plenty of protein and good fats, such as olive oil, nuts, eggs, salmon and avocados, to make sure you’re getting the nutrients needed to grow those shiny, vibrant locks.

Exfoliate Your Scalp Regularly

While most of us have exfoliating our face down pat, we tend to forget this can be beneficial for our scalp, too. Exfoliating one to two times per week can increase blood flow and help drive inactive hair follicles into a state of growth.

You can also maintain a healthy scalp by massaging your scalp to stimulate circulation using a special scrub brush. This can remove buildup from hair products that can clog follicles, which can inhibit or delay growth.

Adobe

Shampoo Wisely

Over-washing attributes to hair harm more than you might think. Depending on your hair type, lifestyle and climate, you might not need to shampoo every day. You can help hair along by distributing its natural oils through regular brushing and shampooing every few days.

Adobe

Trim Regularly

Ward off split ends with regular trims to prevent damage. Brittle ends can continue to split up the hair shaft, which can make the rest of the strand thinner.

Be Pool Savvy

In order to grow your hair longer, you have to maintain what you already have to the best of your abilities. Chlorine can wreak havoc on our hair. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests wetting and conditioning hair before swimming or wearing a tight-fitting swim cap. They also recommend using a shampoo formulated for swimmers and deep conditioning afterward to replenish any lost moisture.

Adobe

Turn Down The Heat

Over-styling your hair can lead to frizz and breakage. You’ve probably already heard that you shouldn’t use heat every time you style. Letting your hair air dry (or at least semi-air dry) can be a nice way to reduce regular heat use. When you do need to use heat, use a hair heat protectant and decrease the temperature.

Adobe

Fake It Til You Make It

Springing for the best ponytail extension might be worth the money while you are in the process of growing your hair out.

Are you thinking about growing your hair out? We hope these tips help your locks grow faster — and healthier — as quickly as humanly possible!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.