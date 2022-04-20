This top-selling crossbody bag is up to 70% off right now on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to replace your heavy purse with a bag that won’t weigh you down, this Viva Terry Crossbody Shoulder Bag is currently as much as 70% off the regular price on Amazon.

Available in about a dozen colors, the medium-sized bag is made of vegan leather. It features a zipper closure, interior pockets, a deep front pocket and a back zipper pocket. It is big enough to hold a wallet, phone and even a book with a height of 11 inches, a length of 11.8 inches and a bottom that’s 3.65 inches wide.

Priced at $90, the sale prices range from $26.59-$49.99, making them between 44%-70% off depending on the color you choose. You’ll find the purse in brown, yellow, white, black, green, orange, blue and tan, with tan being priced the lowest.

The bag has an adjustable strap that features a woven design, which can also be removed and switched out quickly if you want your bag to have a different look. You can buy other straps for $11.89, including designs like leopard print, flowers and gray camouflage.

With a little over 300 reviews so far, the bag has a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Around 77% of reviewers give it a full 5 stars.

Customers say the bag is soft and roomy and has plenty of pockets. They note the strap is comfortable. Many also say they get compliments on the bag from others and that it looks more expensive than it is.

One customer who gave the purse a perfect 5-star rating said they don’t normally spend this much on a purse, but after looking for a long time, they kept going back to this one.

“I ordered the green and it is a gorgeous color and the strap is absolutely beautiful,” they wrote. “Perfect size for me. I recommend and will probably order in another color as well.”

Another reviewer who bought the purse in blue and gave it four stars says the bag exceeded their expectations.

“I am a bit of a ‘handbag snob.’ I own Louis, Gucci and Coach. This bag caught my eye as I thought the color would be fun with jeans, appeared light and crossbody,” they wrote. “Well I was extremely surprised to find this item exceeded my expectations. I will be ordering another one for a friend.”

There are a handful of similar bags on Amazon as well, if you’re looking for something a bit different.

This Haibolan crossbody bag comes in 30 different colors and styles, most priced at $35.99. Also made of vegan leather, it’s tall enough to fit an iPad mini and has three pockets inside and one outside for storing essentials.

For something even more lightweight, this small crossbody bag from V+Benie is on sale for $20.99-$22.99. Made of faux leather, it comes in a nice selection of colors that are all accented with a paisley pattern. The bag has a zipper closure, two pockets on the outside and two on the inside.

Customers give the bag 4.5 out of 5 stars, with reviewers saying it’s the perfect size, great for traveling, pretty and well-made.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.