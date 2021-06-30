Watch
Downed tree blocks College Avenue near IndyGo Red Line station

Posted at 8:25 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 08:25:25-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A fallen tree is keeping drivers from getting through College Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The downed tree blocked drivers in the southbound lanes, near an IndyGo Red Line station, just south of Kessler Boulevard, following a lengthy thunderstorm.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said several Department of Public Works crews are in the area working on similar incidents and will get to this one.

Police did not indicate how long that section of the street would be closed.

