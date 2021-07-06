Exit ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 WB closes due to huge hole

INDIANAPOLIS — The exit ramp from Allisonville Road to I-465 Westbound will be closed on Tuesday while the city works to fix a rather large hole.

The hole is to the side of driving lanes on I-465. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a pipe failed underneath the area of the hole.

WRTV/Shea Goodpaster A huge hole on I-465 WB on the north side of Indianapolis is causing traffic to become very slow from 56th Street to Allisonville Road.

INDOT workers told WRTV it had to shut down the exit ramp at Allisonville Road for the foreseeable future as they work to excavate and find the extent of the problem. Heavy equipment is being brought to the site of the hole in order to see how far down it goes, as well.

At the time of this initial report, traffic from 56th Street to Allisonville Road is extremely slow.

All lanes of I-465 are open for the time being, but that could change.