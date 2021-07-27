Watch
Maintenance to begin on 21 bridge decks on U.S. 31 in Hamilton County

Work slated to be completed in mid-October, according to INDOT
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 27, 2021
HAMILTON CO. — Maintenance work is slated to begin on a total of 21 bridge decks on U.S. Highway 31 this week.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be working on both directions of U.S. 31 from 181st Street to Rangeline Road.

There will be intermittent lane closures and ramp restrictions during construction, allowing for there to always be one lane open in each direction, according to INDOT.

The only full closures scheduled in the project are at the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31 ramps. INDOT stated in a release that more details will come at a later date on this particular closure.

The bridge work is slated to be completed by mid-October.

