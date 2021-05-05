New roundabout being put at 111th St. and Westfield Blvd. in Carmel

CARMEL — The City of Carmel is planning on installing another roundabout, which means there will be some road closures during the construction.

The city's 139th roundabout is going in at the intersection of 111th St. and Westfield Blvd. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday.

When construction starts, the 11th St. and Westfield Blvd. intersection will close for about 45 days.

Once work on the new roundabout is finished, Westfield Blvd. will close just north of the intersection for 35 days to replace a culvert.