State receives $70M from U.S. Department of Transportation to complete 465 project

Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 13:57:28-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The state is receiving a grant of $70 million to complete the "Clear Path 465 Project" from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The project includes the reconstruction and expansion of the I-465 and I-69 system interchange on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Some of the improvements include:

  • New ramp lanes from northbound I-465 to northbound I-69
  • Additional lanes on Binford Boulevard
  • Ramps to I-465 and Binford Boulevard
  • Eliminating the weave from southbound 82nd Street to Binford Boulevard
  • New ramp lanes on southbound I-69
  • Southbound Binford Boulevard collector-distributor relocation

The changes are expected to reduce travel times and improve safety.

