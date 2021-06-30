State receives $70M from U.S. Department of Transportation to complete 465 project

INDIANAPOLIS — The state is receiving a grant of $70 million to complete the "Clear Path 465 Project" from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The project includes the reconstruction and expansion of the I-465 and I-69 system interchange on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Some of the improvements include:
- New ramp lanes from northbound I-465 to northbound I-69
- Additional lanes on Binford Boulevard
- Ramps to I-465 and Binford Boulevard
- Eliminating the weave from southbound 82nd Street to Binford Boulevard
- New ramp lanes on southbound I-69
- Southbound Binford Boulevard collector-distributor relocation
The changes are expected to reduce travel times and improve safety.