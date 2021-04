FISHERS —A seven-day closure will likely begin Monday at a major intersection in Hamilton County.

The closure is happening on 146th St. at S.R. 37, near the Fishers and Noblesville line.

The closure for construction will be from Herriman Boulevard to Tom Wood Way and Mundy Drive.

Drivers in the area are asked to take Allisonvilleand Cumberland Roads to 141st St. for the next week.

