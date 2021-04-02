Watch
Traffic Alert: Road work on Keystone Avenue from 65th Street to I-465

Keystone Ave. is slated to fully reopen in late October.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 12:45:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The second phase of road construction on Keystone Avenue starts on Friday.

The first phase of Keystone Ave.'s rehabilitation project began last year from 39th Street to 65th Street.

The second phase of construction on the northeast side street will take place between 65th Street and I-465. This phase will be broken into three segments: 65th Street to River Road; River Road to Woodfield Crossing; and Woodfield Crossing to I-465.

Temporary lane closures will be in place Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction. Some Saturday construction work may also take place.

Rehabilitation work includes concrete pavement patching and reconstruction, new ADA ramps and curbs, crosswalks, sidewalk repairs, and drainage improvements. Young trees within medians will be fenced for protection from possible impact prior to the start of work.

This year's phase of work on Keystone Ave. is a $5.3 million project. The entire project is a total investment of more than $13 million for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to rehabilitate almost 32 miles of Keystone Ave., from 39th Street to I-465.

Keystone Ave. is slated to fully reopen in late October.

