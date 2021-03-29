Menu

West Washington Street bridge over Eagle Creek closing until September

Starts Monday, March 29
Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 12:11:12-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The West Washington St. bridge over Eagle Creek will close Monday for nearly six months.

The city's Department of Public Works is set to start a $2.8 million rehab project for the bridge first built in 1939. Its last reconstruction was in 1984.

When finished, the bridge will have a new structure, decking, railing, improved drainage, and wider sidewalks. According to DPW, the work is slated to add 25 years to the bridge's lifespan.

DPW plans to detour West Washington drivers over North Tibbs Ave., West Michigan St., and Holt Rd. Rockville Rd. will remain open.

The bridge reconstruction is expected to be finished by early September.

