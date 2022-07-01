This Trampoline With Net Will Keep The Kids Busy All Summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

No matter your age, getting in enough exercise each week is crucial to maintaining good health. So, why not make the most of your time and have fun working out?

Buying a backyard trampoline can help promote cardiovascular exercise by increasing your heart rate and it can be a lot more exciting than riding a stationary bike. Jumping also relieves stress, helps you develop better balance and has a positive effect on bone health by improving bone density and strength. Another bonus: During off-use hours, you can transform your trampoline into a private outdoor oasis.

For added safety, look for a trampoline with an attached net, which means there’s an enclosure around the edge. This helps protect users from some of the injuries that can be part of trampoline use.

But why not also double your fun by selecting a trampoline that also includes a basketball hoop? One we’ve found is this Skywalker Trampoline that’s available on Amazon and features a soft hoop that’s safe for kids and adults to practice epic dunks on. Pricing starts at about $230 for the 12-foot size and goes up to $480 for a 15-foot model. Keep reading for some more details on this potential addition to your backyard setup.

This 12-foot trampoline with net by Skywalker Trampolines is crafted from galvanized steel and is also rust-resistant. It holds up to 200 pounds at a time. Created with a patented no-gap enclosure which eliminates the dangerous holes sometimes present between the enclosure net and the jumping surface, it also protects kids from pinch points and openings. It comes with an ultraviolet ray-resistant vinyl-coated spring pad to help keep everyone safe when entering and exiting the trampoline.

The brand says this trampoline with net has been tested for safety and durability to meet or exceed all American Society of Testing Materials standards. We also like that it comes with a three-year limited warranty on the frame and a one-year limited warranty on all other materials.

With more than 6,000 global ratings, averaging at 4.6 out of 5 stars, this one comes highly rated. One woman with kids aged 5, 9 and 11, who all apparently adore it, said, ” I love that the net is on the inside so the springs are not exposed so there is no chance of the kids getting hurt or pinched or anything.”

Another person found it to be a great budget trampoline. Someone else mentioned it was nice to have the springs located outside of the jumping area and said that the hoop is best for children under 7 due to its placement.

Have you thought of grabbing a trampoline with net to help reach a healthier lifestyle this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.