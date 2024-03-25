Court lowers Trump's bond, allows more time to pay in civil fraud case

Former President Donald Trump will not have to come up with a $454 million bond on Monday after all, a New York appeals court ruled.

The court gave Trump 10 days to come up with a $175 million bond to satisfy the judgment in the civil fraud case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James was prepared to seize some of Trump's assets prior to the appeals court's ruling.

Trump's attorneys argued before Monday that forcing Trump to give up assets could have damaged the former president.

"Obtaining such cash through a 'fire sale' of real estate holdings would inevitably result in massive, irrecoverable losses — textbook irreparable injury," his lawyers wrote in a court filing last week.

The fines stem from Trump allegedly overinflating the value of his assets in order to secure more favorable loan terms and lower insurance premiums. The February ruling gave the former president 30 days to either secure a bond while the case is under appeal or pay the full amount owed.

Monday's decision also means Trump's appeal of the over $450 million judgment against him will continue.

The civil fraud case is one of two legal proceedings Trump is dealing with on Monday. A judge in New York could decide Monday when to begin his trial in a hush-money case in the first trial in U.S. history with a former president as the defendant.

Trump appeared in court this morning for that hearing in his case over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Jury selection had initially been set for today, but the trial is on hold until at least the middle of April as lawyers examine tens of thousands of pages of new evidence from a previous federal investigation.

Trump's lawyers want a delay of at least three more months, pushing the trial even further into this year's campaign season.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has alleged that Trump falsified records in an effort to prevent damaging stories from emerging during the 2016 presidential campaign. Bragg says Trump falsified records to hide payments to attorney Michael Cohen for him to pay Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal and former doorman Dino Sajudin.

