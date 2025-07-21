Trusted Advice: Central Indiana's 317 Plumber

SPONSORED CONTENT

Why Hiring a Licensed Plumber Matters – Advice from 317 Plumber

Cecily, COO of 317 Plumber, shares key insights every homeowner should know. Based in Central Indiana, 317 Plumber is a locally owned, licensed plumbing company proudly serving the region for more than 12 years.

One of the most common questions homeowners ask is whether a license is really necessary for plumbing work. The answer is a clear yes. In Indiana, plumbing is regulated for good reason—it affects the safety, sanitation and value of your home. Licensed plumbers are trained, tested and approved by the state. They understand local codes, secure proper permits and carry insurance to protect both you and your property.

Hiring an unlicensed plumber may seem like a shortcut, but it comes with serious risks. Poor workmanship can lead to flooding, mold or costly repairs — and may even cause a failed inspection if you decide to sell your home.

To verify a plumber’s license, visit the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency website. You can search by name or license number. Be cautious of vague job titles like “field rep” or “technician,” and always ask to see credentials before work begins. A reputable plumber won’t hesitate to prove they’re qualified.

Trusted home services begin with trusted providers. That’s why 317 Plumber maintains BBB® accreditation and encourages every homeowner to ask the right questions before choosing a provider.