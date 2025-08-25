Trusted Advice: Planning your retirement with Creative Financial Group

SPONSORED CONTENT

Retirement planning advice from Creative Financial Group

Planning your dream retirement? Creative Financial Group helps Hoosiers 50+ retire with confidence through three pillars: personalized retirement planning, tax-smart strategies, and strategic risk management. Since 2003, we’ve put your goals first. Contact Creative Financial Group today!

Q&A with Creative Financial Group's Kurt Supe

Q: Can you tell us about Creative Financial Group?

A: I’m Kurt Supe, a CPA and retirement planner with Creative Financial Group. We are an independent firm that’s been helping people turn their savings into sustainable retirements for more than 25 years.

Q: What is an income plan for retirement?

A: A true income plan is like a roadmap for how you’ll replace your paycheck in retirement. It shows how much you can safely spend each year and when to tap into accounts like your IRAs. An income plan also prepares you for things like inflation, market changes, or unexpected expenses. Without it, you're left guessing—and that’s risky when you only get one shot at retirement.

Q: What’s something people overlook when planning for retirement?

A: People often do not realize how important it is to have a clear income plan. Many people aren’t sure when to take Social Security, how to avoid unnecessary taxes, or how to make their money last 30 years. Building savings is just one piece, but it’s the right strategy that completes the picture.

Q: What helps people feel more confident about retirement, beyond just saving?

A: Most people spend years working hard and saving for retirement—but very little time figuring out how they’ll actually use that money. That disconnect causes a lot of stress. Retirement isn’t just about what you’ve saved—it’s about knowing how to make it last.

Q: Any other advice?

A: Don’t wait until you’re retiring to build a plan. The sooner you understand how your income will work, the more confident and prepared you’ll feel about the future.

Kurt Supe, John Culpepper and Brian Quick offer securities through cfd Investments, Inc., Registered Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA &SIPC, 2704 South Goyer Road, Kokomo, IN 46902, 765-453-9600. Kurt Supe, Andrew Drufke and Brian Quick offer advisory services through Creative Financial Designs, Inc., Registered Investment Adviser. Creative Financial Group is a separate and unaffiliated company. The CFD Companies do not provide legal or tax advice.