Trusted Advice: Tank vs. Tankless Water Heaters — What Central Indiana homeowners should know

If you’ve ever run out of hot water mid-shower, it may be time to upgrade your system. For homeowners in Indianapolis and Central Indiana, the choice often comes down to a traditional tank water heater or a tankless water heater.

Jason Probst, owner of All-Pro Plumbing Services, has nearly 20 years of experience serving local families and more than 30 years in the plumbing industry. His team helps Hoosiers with everything from plumbing repairs to remodeling and new construction.

A tank water heater stores 40 to 50 gallons of hot water and reheats it all day, even when it’s not being used. Once the hot water runs out, you’ll have to wait for the tank to refill and reheat.

By contrast, a tankless water heater—sometimes called an on-demand water heater—only heats water when you need it. “As long as the unit is sized correctly, you’ll have hot water instantly and continuously,” Probst explained.

The benefits go beyond convenience. Tank systems consume energy around the clock to keep water hot, while tankless units in Indianapolis homes only heat what you use. That efficiency can translate into lower monthly energy bills.

Longevity is another factor homeowners consider. Tank systems typically last 8 to 12 years, while tankless models often run 15 to 20 years with proper maintenance—nearly double the lifespan.

Probst advises Central Indiana homeowners to think about their household’s habits before deciding. “If you’ve got multiple showers, laundry, and dishes going at once, make sure your water heater is sized to handle the demand,” he said. “The right system comes down to comfort, efficiency, and cost.”

For those searching for tankless water heaters in Indianapolis or looking for a trusted local plumbing company in Central Indiana, All-Pro Plumbing Services can provide the expertise to help families choose the best fit for their home.