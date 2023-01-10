Tyson’s Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets Are Back Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

While Valentine’s Day is traditionally for couples, some of us do celebrate with children. And if you have kids to please this Feb. 14, Walmart has the perfect easy dinner option for you: heart-shaped chicken nuggets!

Tyson’s Nuggets of Love are back in Walmart stores for the second year in a row. Made with chicken raised with no antibiotics, the limited-time-only nuggets have 10 grams of protein per serving. They are shaped like hearts, breaded and fully cooked; you can make the nuggets in an oven, air fryer or, if short on time, even the microwave.

The nuggets are also for those who are kids at heart, so you can pick up a bag for your Valentine’s Day dinner for the whole family, too. Get them at $6.98 for a 27-ounce bag at select Walmart stores through Valentine’s Day.

Tyson first created these nuggets in 2021, releasing only 150 bags through a contest. They then appeared in stores in 2022. If you didn’t get a chance to try them before, you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out this year.

“We’re all in need for another reason to smile right now, so whether you’re looking to spice up the everyday or share some joy with someone you love, there’s no better way to do that than by saying it with nuggets, especially our heart-shaped nuggets,” Lauren Talbert, senior brand manager at Tyson, said in a 2021 press release.

While these are adorable, you’ll need more than nuggets for your Valentine’s Day dinner. So you may want to pair them with this recipe for Martha Stewart’s Italian fries, made with dried Italian herbs, freshly grated Romano cheese and parsley.

Don’t forget dessert! These 4-ingredient strawberry cake mix cookies are easy to make and perfect for the holiday. Or, you can try your hand at this bright pink fudge that calls for (among standard fudge ingredients) white chocolate chips, marshmallow creme and maraschino cherries.

For adults looking to make creative Valentine’s Day cocktails, this recipe for a red wine shake only requires three ingredients. Along with a blender, you’ll need full-bodied red wine, chocolate ice cream and chocolate syrup. Of course, you can always add toppings like whipped cream, maraschino cherries, crushed nuts or sprinkles.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.