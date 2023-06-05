Uber Eats to deploy up to 2,000 robots to deliver food

Your next Uber Eats food delivery could come from a robot.

Serve Robotics announced it's expanding its partnership with Uber Eats. The new deal will mean up to 2,000 of Serve Robotics' autonomous sidewalk robots will be used to make deliveries for Uber Eats.

The initial partnership in 2022 included more than 200 restaurants in Los Angeles. Serve Robotics says the latest deal allows for expansion of the robots in other cities across the U.S.

“This partnership is a major step towards mass commercialization of robotics for autonomous delivery, and it is a testament to the success of our partnership," said Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics.

Uber has been increasing its use of autonomous technology.

In May, the company announced it was scaling up its use of Waymo's autonomous vehicles for its ridesharing and delivery networks.

Waymo has reportedly expanded its operating territory in Phoenix, and now covers 180 square miles.

“Fully autonomous driving is quickly becoming part of everyday life, and we’re excited to bring Waymo's incredible technology to the Uber platform," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.

Waymo's vehicles are not foolproof. Scripps News Phoenix has reported on at least two crashes involving the vehicles.

