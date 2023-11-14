UNRWA says relief operations in Gaza could soon end as they lose fuel

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says its fuel storage facility in Gaza is empty and its relief operations will soon be halted.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA, said that after weeks of warnings and rationing, the agency will soon be out of fuel.

"The depot is now empty," he said. "It is very simple. Without fuel, the humanitarian operation in Gaza is coming to an end. Many more people will suffer and will likely die."

Israel has refused to allow fuel shipments into Gaza since Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7. Israel says Hamas will divert any fuel shipments for military use.

UNRWA provides food, shelter and other services to hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

It has added to the already tricky situation for getting life-saving supplies and necessities to Palestinian civilians, while also not impeding any efforts to hamper Hamas operations.

The U.S. on Tuesday issued guidance for non-governmental organizations and the general public on how to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians while complying with existing and new sanctions targeted at Hamas.

The U.S. Treasury and State Department have imposed three rounds of sanctions in the past two months on Hamas members, financiers and money exchange firms, dedicated to disrupting Hamas' fundraising network.

"Groups such as Hamas raise funds through entities that present themselves outwardly as legitimate charities but are in fact fronts for Hamas's illicit fundraising, often abusing the good will of donors," Treasury’s guidance states.

