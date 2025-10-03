'Best Friends Forever' statue of Trump and Epstein back on display in Washington

A controversial statue of President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is back on display on the National Mall in Washington.

Titled "Best Friends Forever," the piece shows the two bronze-colored figures holding hands with a plaque celebrating friendship month.

The artwork was dismantled and damaged last week when the National Park Service ordered its removal for violating permit rules.

However, the group behind it says a new permit, approved just before the government shutdown, cleared the way for its return.

