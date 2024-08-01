Centennial concert in Atlanta will celebrate President Jimmy Carter's life next month

The Carter Center has announced a special centennial concert honoring the life and service of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, to take place Sept. 17 in Atlanta.

"Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song" will gather artists and guests at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Acts so far include Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus. Other celebrity guests will include Dale Murphy, Killer Mike and Sean Penn.

"Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been — and continues to be — a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather," said Jason Carter, President Carter's grandson and chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees. "I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music."

Tickets will be available to the public for $100 each. Sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5. Proceeds will support the Carter Center, which supports causes for health, economic opportunity and peace worldwide.

RELATED STORY | Film festival will celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday this fall

Separately, The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta plans to host a film festival to celebrate Carter's centennial on Sept. 8. The lineup of films, which has yet to be announced, will show on theater spaces in the museum and in outdoor showings on the facility grounds.

In July, the Carter Center confirmed that a letter claiming that Carter had died at 99 years old was a hoax.

Carter, the 39th President of the United States, has been in hospice care for about a year and a half. Carter was last seen in public in November at his wife Rosalynn's funeral.