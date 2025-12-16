Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  Closings/Delays
News and HeadlinesNational News

Actions

California police find Christmas 'free weed' display that was anything but jolly

"The holidays can be stressful. We get it. But leaving a box of “free” marijuana on the sidewalk is not how you spread cheer to the neighborhood," Auburn police said.
Auburn Police Department marijuana christmas display
Auburn Police Department
Auburn Police Department marijuana christmas display
Posted

It may be the season of giving — but even Santa might draw the line at this. Police in California said they found a Christmas display near a high school giving away jars of marijuana.

The display, which was set up next to an existing sign advertising the local high school's Christmas tree sale, included a cardboard sign that read "Merry Christmas! Free Weed! Organic and Cage Free."

According to a social media post from the Auburn Police Department, there were 29 jars of marijuana next to the sign.

RELATED STORY | 'Scromiting' condition linked to marijuana use increases nationwide

A resident notified police about the display, and officers said it was disposed of responsibly.

"The holidays can be stressful. We get it. But leaving a box of “free” marijuana on the sidewalk is not how you spread cheer to the neighborhood," said the police department on social media. "Surprises are for stockings, not sidewalks."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg