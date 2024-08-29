Concerns spread of Venezuelan prison gang causing trouble in Denver area

Officials in Colorado confirmed on Wednesday that "components" of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua — also known as TdA — are operating in the city of Aurora, but said "reports of TdA influence... are isolated."

TdA started out as a prison gang in Venezuela and has expanded throughout the Western Hemisphere. In July, the Biden administration designated the gang as a transnational criminal organization, accusing it of engaging in human smuggling and trafficking, gender-based violence, money laundering and illicit drug trafficking.

Social media has been flooded with accusations that the Tren de Aragua gang has taken over an Aurora apartment complex the city is closing near Colfax and Peoria. Neither the city nor the Aurora Police Department has confirmed those claims.

Tren de Aragua in Aurora

In a statement Wednesday, Ryan Luby, deputy director of the city's communications and marketing department, said Aurora PD has established a special task force with other partners to "specifically address concerns" about TdA and "other criminal activity affecting migrant communities."

Luby confirmed that "components of TdA are operating in Aurora." Police are "increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area." However, Luby said it would be "improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents."

At this time, investigators believe "reports of TdA influence in Aurora are isolated," according to Luby. He concluded his statement by urging victims of crime to come forward and report it to law enforcement.

Full statement from the City of Aurora:

"The city and Aurora Police Department, as we previously stated, established a special task force in collaboration with other local, state and federal partners to specifically address concerns about Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) and other criminal activity affecting migrant communities. We are grateful that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a valuable federal partner, has acknowledged its ongoing work into TdA across the metro and appreciate the additional resources it provides to combat this issue.



We are aware that components of TdA are operating in Aurora. APD has been increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area. However, as we have said previously and as the DEA similarly stated, it would be improper at this time for the city and APD to make any conclusory statements about specific incidents or provide details about law enforcement strategy and operations.



Based on our initial investigative work, we believe reports of TdA influence in Aurora are isolated. We urge all community members, including members of our migrant communities, to please report crimes committed against them to their local law enforcement agencies and not remain silent victims. Crime victims can report crimes anonymously by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).



As always, information could change as the investigations continue at the local, state and federal levels."

RELATED STORY | Why is gang activity increasing?

The Drug Enforcement Administration has partnered with Aurora PD for the special task force and issued its own statement to Denver7 Investigates Wednesday.

DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said the DEA's focus is on organizations that are trafficking fentanyl into the country. In recent months, DEA agents have seized "multi-kilogram quantities of fentanyl destined for the Denver-Metro area" from members and/or associates of TdA, according to Pullen.

Pullen could not confirm details of the gang's alleged involvement in Aurora, stating it is "not appropriate for the DEA to offer any additional comments on the organization's role or presence in the region due to the ongoing, active investigative work being conducted."

Full statement from the DEA:

“The DEA has prioritized organizations most responsible for the trafficking of fentanyl into our communities. In recent months, our agents – working in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners here in Colorado – have seized multi-kilogram quantities of fentanyl destined for the Denver-Metro area from individuals believed to be members and/or associates of the gang known as Tren de Aragua.



It is not appropriate for DEA to offer any additional comments on the organization’s role or presence in the region due to the ongoing, active investigative work being conducted by our agents and law enforcement partners. While the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel continue to be the principal sources of supply for fentanyl, we at DEA continue to target their networks and regularly are identifying various criminal organizations and gangs across the country with whom they are collaborating to traffic their poison.



In determining whether or not an individual is linked or associated with a particular drug cartel or gang, investigators will utilize a combination of factors, to include defendant statements, informant information, presence of known gang affiliated tattoos, analysis of phone data, geographical information, and intelligence. Again, in this instance, we cannot discuss the particular factors used in order to protect our ongoing and active investigative work.”



Unfortunately we will be unable to answer any follow-up questions or on-camera appearances at this time due to ongoing investigations."

Tren de Aragua in Denver

As for Denver, the police department confirmed to Denver7 that members of TdA "are tied to crimes in the area." However, Denver PD said it is "not aware of any apartment buildings being "taken over" by this gang in Denver."

A police spokesperson said the department is "actively investigating to learn more about the gang, its members, and any associated criminal activity so we can respond accordingly — just as we do for any gang or criminal organization."

Full statement from Denver PD:

"The Denver Police Department takes the presence of Tren de Aragua seriously, and protecting the safety of our residents and our officers is always our top priority. There are reasons to believe that members of this gang are tied to crimes in the area. However, DPD is not aware of any apartment buildings being "taken over" by this gang in Denver. The Denver Police Department, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, continues actively investigating to learn more about the gang, its members, and any associated criminal activity so we can respond accordingly — just as we do for any gang or criminal organization.



The community can assist with these efforts by submitting tips through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous, and the Denver Police Department does not ask witnesses or victims of crime about immigration status, removing a potential barrier to reporting."

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg at Scripps News Denver.