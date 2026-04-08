Pam Bondi to skip scheduled House Oversight deposition in Epstein probe

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi will not appear next week for a scheduled deposition before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, Scripps News has confirmed.

A committee spokeswoman said the Department of Justice informed lawmakers that Bondi will not appear for the April 14 deposition because she is no longer serving as attorney general and was subpoenaed in that capacity.

"The Committee will contact Pam Bondi’s personal counsel to discuss next steps regarding scheduling her deposition," a House Oversight Committee spokeswoman said.

President Donald Trump removed Bondi as attorney general last week and appointed Todd Blanche as acting attorney general.

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Bondi had faced bipartisan criticism over her handling of the Epstein files. Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department is required to release investigative materials in its possession related to Epstein. However, the rollout has been marred by accusations that some information was withheld, that documents were improperly redacted and that victims’ names were not consistently protected.

Bondi has repeatedly defended the Justice Department's handling of the files.

Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia warned that if Bondi does not testify, contempt charges will be pursued.

"Our bipartisan subpoena is to Pam Bondi, whether she is the Attorney General or not. She must come in to testify immediately, and if she defies the subpoena, we will begin contempt charges in the Congress. The survivors deserve justice,” Garcia said.