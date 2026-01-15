Epstein survivors urge DOJ watchdog to review and oversee future file releases

A group of survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is urging the Justice Department’s inspector general to intervene in the release of the so-called Epstein files, citing concerns about redactions and delays.

In a letter sent to Acting Inspector General Don R. Berthiaume, the survivors asked the Office of the Inspector General to review records released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and to oversee all future disclosures.

The letter alleges the Justice Department failed, in some cases, to adequately redact victims’ names or identifying details, while concealing the names of individuals accused of participating in or facilitating abuse.

They also raised concerns that some redactions were not done correctly and could be bypassed by members of the public, exposing sensitive information meant to be protected.

The authors of the bill, which was signed into law in late 2025, say the department is already in violation of the law, which required it to release all of its Epstein investigation files on Dec. 19.

In a court filing earlier this month, the department said the delay is due to the sheer volume of records requiring review. As of Jan. 6, the Justice Department said it had released more than 12,000 documents, while about 2 million additional records still remain.

The department said roughly 400 attorneys from multiple divisions are reviewing the files.

