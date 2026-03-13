House panel seeks testimony from guard on duty when Epstein died

The House Oversight Committee has requested testimony from a prison guard who was on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died.

In a letter to Tova Noel, committee Chairman James Comer said the panel believes she may have information relevant to its investigation into the convicted sex offender.

"Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation," Comer stated.

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Comer asked Noel to appear for a transcribed interview on March 26.

In 2019, prosecutors charged Noel with conspiracy and falsification of records, accusing her and another guard of failing to conduct required inmate checks during an overnight shift at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Authorities said the two later signed false records indicating they had completed the rounds, leaving Epstein unobserved for hours before he died by suicide.

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Noel later entered into a deferred prosecution agreement that allowed her to avoid jail time.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting its own investigation into Epstein and the events surrounding his death. The inquiry is separate from the Justice Department’s document releases, though some of those records are being used by the committee as part of its investigation.