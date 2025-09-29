Father of Michigan church shooter: 'I feel so bad about the families'

The father of the man responsible for the deadly mass shooting and fire at an LDS church in Michigan spoke to Scripps News Group on Monday.

Officials say Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, drove his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township on Sunday morning, opening fire and setting the church on fire.

Four people were killed and eight were injured in the shooting and fire. Sanford was shot and killed by officers about eight minutes after the shooting began.

Watch below: Latest on the deadly mass shooting and fire at Grand Blanc Twp. church

UPDATES: 5 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting at Grand Blanc church; FBI calls it 'targeted violence'

Sanford's father, Tom, spoke briefly to Scripps News Group, saying: "I feel so bad about the families that were affected by this, aside from ours. We’re not the only ones going through this devastation. We are beside ourselves."

Scripps News has confirmed Thomas Jacob Sanford was a veteran of the Iraq War who served four years in the Marines from June 2004 through June 2008.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department Chief William Renye said the first 911 call came in at 10:25:32 a.m. and officers arrived on scene 25 seconds later. Renye said the suspect was killed around 10:33 a.m., about 8 minutes after the first 911 call.

Watch below: Sunday night update with officials on the Grand Blanc Township church shooting

Law enforcement provides update on deadly mass shooting at Grand Blanc Twp. church

Police said they believe the church was also deliberately set on fire by the suspect. A spokesperson for the ATF said that there are indications that the suspect used an accelerant, believed to be gasoline, to start the fire. The spokesperson said they also found suspected explosive devices.

FBI Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge Reuben Coleman said that the FBI has taken the lead on the investigation. He said they are investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence.

Officials are asking members of the public with any information to call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

This story was originally published by the 7 News Detroit team with Scripps News Group.