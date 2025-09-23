Man accused of Trump golf course assassination attempt to give closing argument

The man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course will deliver his closing argument today.

Ryan Routh is representing himself in federal court. The judge has warned he could be cut short if he does not follow courtroom rules.

Routh is charged with plotting for weeks before allegedly aiming a rifle at Trump as he played golf at his West Palm Beach country club in September. According to federal prosecutors, Routh positioned himself in shrubbery near the course before a Secret Service agent spotted what appeared to be a rifle in the treeline and fired in that direction.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to attempted assassination and several other charges.

Authorities said the golf course was not fully swept before Trump began golfing, but agents were checking several holes ahead of him to look for potential threats.

Routh lived in North Carolina prior to moving to Hawaii, where he owned a construction company. The 59-year-old has been an outspoken critic of Trump and a supporter of Ukraine. He reportedly volunteered to fight for Ukraine in its war with Russia. He also called the president “an idiot, a buffoon, and a fool” in his self-published book.

Routh also admitted that he was attempting to assassinate Trump. A handwritten letter prosecutors said was turned over by a civilian witness is addressed to the "world." It states, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster."

The jury is expected to begin deliberations after closing arguments.