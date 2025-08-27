Pope Leo XIV sends message to Minneapolis community following deadly Catholic school shooting

Pope Leo XIV sent a condolence message to the Minneapolis community following a deadly shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday that left two children dead and over a dozen others injured.

Leo sent Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis a telegram that said in part, he was expressing "his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child."

"While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones. At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater twin cities metropolitan area his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus," the message from Leo continued.

Annunciation Catholic School serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. More than 300 students are enrolled, some as young as 3 years old.

Authorities said a lone gunman shot dozens of rounds from outside the church, targeting children and worshipers during mass.

The injured include 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15 and three adults in their 80s. Officials said they are expected to recover.