Search underway for Washington man accused of killing his 3 young daughters

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who is wanted in connection with the kidnapping and killing of his three young daughters in Washington state.

Authorities in Chelan County, located in the central part of the state, are asking for the public's help in locating 32-year-old Travis Decker of Wenatchee. It is not known if he is armed, but police said he is considered dangerous.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping after his daughters — ages 9, 8, and 5 — were found dead on Monday following a search.

The girls' mother reported them missing Friday night when they were not returned home from a planned visit with Decker, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Officers immediately initiated a search, focusing on Decker's white GMC Sierra truck, which he was believed to be living out of. They searched local hotels and contacted Washington State Patrol to request an AMBER Alert, however, police said it did not meet the required criteria.

On Saturday, Wenatchee Police said they contacted state authorities again with additional information, and an Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued.

Investigators received information, with help from the FBI and the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, that led them to search an area near Leavenworth. A warrant was obtained for Decker for charges of custodial interference.

A deputy located Decker's truck abandoned near the Rock Island Campground off of Icicle Road on Monday.

The bodies of the three girls were found about 75 to 100 yards away from the truck, according to court documents cited by The Seattle Times. Their cause of death is not confirmed, but the paper reported that police believe it was asphyxiation, and their wrists were zip-tied.

Decker was nowhere to be found.

A reward of up to $20,000 will be issued for any information that leads to his arrest, police said. Anyone who may have seen Decker since was asked to call 911 or submit a tip to the sheriff's office.

According to The Associated Press, Decker joined the Army in 2013 and transferred to the Washington National Guard in 2021. A spokesperson told The Associated Press that he was a full-time member of the Guard until 2023 or 2024, when he switched to part-time.

He reportedly stopped attending mandatory monthly drills a little over a year ago, and the Guard was in the process of a disciplinary discharge for him, The Associated Press reported.