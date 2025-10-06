Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesNational News

Actions

Supreme Court rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal of sex trafficking conviction

Maxwell was convicted in New York in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Supreme Court Epstein Maxwell
John Minchillo/AP
FILE — Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Supreme Court Epstein Maxwell
Posted
and last updated

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal of her sex trafficking conviction for recruiting and grooming young girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

"We're, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court denied to hear Ghislaine Maxwell's case," attorney David Oscar Markus told Scripps News. "But this fight isn't over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."

Maxwell was convicted in New York in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Earlier this year, however, the British socialite asked the Supreme Court to overturn that conviction, arguing that a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with Epstein should have shielded her from federal charges.

Her attorneys argued in court papers that the federal government violated its own agreement not to prosecute Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators. Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution as part of the deal, which Maxwell’s lawyers argue applied nationwide, not just in Florida.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg