2 National Guard members shot in DC, AP reports

In a message on social media, police said a shooting had occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.
Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., according to reporting by the Associated Press. Their immediate condition was unknown.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

