Harris signs forms declaring candidacy for president

President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection, and since that time Vice President Kamala Harris has been campaigning and holding fundraising events.
X/KamalaHarris
VP Kamala Harris is seen in a photo as she signs forms officially declaring her candidacy for president of the United States, the White House said.
Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday she has signed documents to formally and "officially" declare her candidate for president of the United States.

In a post to X that included an image of the vice president sitting at a desk signing forms, Vice President Harris called her run a "people-powered campaign."

DNCC rules say "candidates for nomination" had until 6 p.m. ET on Saturday July 27 to file with the Convention’s Secretary when the window to do so closed.

Harris held her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrat's likely nominee in the run for the White House on Saturday in Pittsfield, Massachusetts as she hoped to raise over $1.4 million, her campaign said.

