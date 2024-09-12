Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from jumping off edge of a pedestrian bridge

"It takes all of us to keep each other safe."

Nashville's Chief of Police John Drake said those words in response to musician Jon Bon Jovi's help in persuading a woman to come off the ledge of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday night in Nashville — potentially saving her life.

Bon Jovi was in the middle of filming a music video when he appeared to notice the woman standing on the ledge and walked towards her. He began to speak with her, then helped lift her to safety — keeping his arms wrapped around her in the minutes that passed after to ensure her safety.

Towards the end of a video clip shared out by Nashville police, which has since been taken down from YouTube, the musician and his team were shown walking her off of the bridge to safety.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

This story was originally published by Hannah Urban at Scripps News Nashville.