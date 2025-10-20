Justice Department may try to disqualify Comey’s attorney, new filing states

The Department of Justice may try to block an attorney from representing former FBI Director James Comey in the federal government’s ongoing criminal case against him, according to a legal document filed Sunday evening in federal court in Virginia.

The DOJ’s new filing alleges that Patrick Fitzgerald, who previously held several high-profile roles within the Justice Department and is now representing Comey in private practice, may have a conflict of interest in the case.

Fitzgerald “appears to be a party” involved in 2017-era media disclosures when President Donald Trump fired Comey as FBI Director, the DOJ claimed, suggesting Comey used Fitzgerald to “improperly disclose classified information” to journalists.

Fitzgerald’s alleged involvement in the media disclosure “raises a question of conflict and disqualification for current lead defense counsel,” the document states. The DOJ asked Judge Michael Nachmanoff, overseeing the case in the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, to swiftly implement a “filter team” to review evidence that might “inform a potential conflict and disqualification issue for the current lead defense counsel.”

Comey was indicted last month, not for the alleged leak itself, but on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction of a criminal proceeding concerning his disclosures to media. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has said he intends to fight the DOJ for "vindictive" and "selective” prosecution.

In a response filed in court on Monday morning, Comey and his legal team said the judge had “no basis” to grant the DOJ’s motion.

The DOJ’s claim that Fitzgerald was involved in the improper disclosure of classified information is “provably false,” Comey’s lawyers wrote, pointing to a 2019 Special Counsel investigation that found “no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the Memos to members of the media.”

Comey’s filing goes on to oppose the government’s request for an expedited ruling on the “filter team” question, suggesting he is legally entitled to at least two weeks to review the motion and hinting that some of the government’s evidence may have been improperly obtained.

Significant portions of the response are redacted, and Comey’s lawyers submitted an additional exhibit as a part of their motion opposing the DOJ’s request, filed under seal. Reached by Scripps News, Fitzgerald declined to comment on the DOJ’s motion beyond the response filed in court.

Separately, Fitzgerald was expected on Monday to file Comey's formal opposition to his prosecution for being “vindictive” in nature, pointing to Trump’s many previous comments about the case. Should the judge rule in his favor, the charges against Comey might be thrown out altogether.