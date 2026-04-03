Journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped in Iraq. An Iran-aligned militia is demanding ransom

Supporters of an American journalist kidnapped in Baghdad say she risked her life reporting from some of the world's most dangerous places. Now she's the one in danger.

"Bring Shelly home now." That's a growing call from friends, family, and supporters of kidnapped U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson. The 49-year-old freelancer, who has spent years reporting on the Middle East, was abducted from a busy street in Baghdad on March 31.

Now, days later, the New York Times reports a ransom has been demanded in exchange for her release. So far only one suspect has been arrested. The State Department says they're believed to be connected to an Iranian-aligned militia group.

RELATED NEWS | US journalist abducted in Iraq; State Department says she was warned of threats

The State Department also says Kittleson was repeatedly warned about credible threats to her safety prior to her kidnapping. Meanwhile, supporters of Kittleson warned against blaming the journalist for her abduction.

"I think it's really critical that we not go down the road of suggesting that the journalist shouldn't have been there or should have been better prepared. Putting the onus on the back of the person who is attacked, who people are trying to silence, is not the right way to go," said Elisa Lees Muñoz, with the International Women's Media Foundation.

Friends of Kittleson told Scripps News she knew the risks, but they didn't stop her from choosing to do her job.

The New York Times reports representatives from an Iranian-backed militia group have contacted Iraqi government officials to negotiate for Kittleson's release. They've demanded the release of several detained militia members in exchange.