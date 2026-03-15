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Pentagon identifies 6 US airmen killed in refueling plane crash in Iraq

Officials say the incident was not due to either hostile or friendly fire.
Iran US Plane Down
Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson, U.S. Air National Guard photo via AP
In this Jan. 28, 2026 photo, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Slupski, a crew chief with the 121st Maintenance Group, prepares to marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio.
Iran US Plane Down
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The Pentagon has released the identities of six U.S. Air Force members who died last week when a military refueling tanker plane crashed in western Iraq during a mission in support of Operation Epic Fury.

Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington; Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky; Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, were killed when their U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost over Iraq on Thursday, according to U.S. officials.

Klinner, Savino and Pruitt were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. Koval, Angst and Simmons were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio.

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Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine said the crew members were on a combat mission over "friendly" territory at the time their plane went down and that the incident was not not the result of hostile or friendly fire. U.S. Central Command said in a statement that a second plane involved in the operation was able to land safely. The incident remains under investigation.

The tanker is the fourth U.S. plane to go down since the war against Iran began. Earlier this month, U.S. ally Kuwait mistakenly downed three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets. All six crew members aboard those jets safely ejected and were recovered.

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