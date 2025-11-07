Suspicious package sickens several at Joint Base Andrews

An investigation is underway after several people fell ill when a suspicious package was opened at Joint Base Andrews, officials said.

Base officials said multiple individuals reported feeling sick after the package was opened on Thursday. They were evaluated and treated by Joint Base Andrews medical staff and were released in stable condition.

No one was hospitalized, and officials said no white powder was found.

As a precaution, the building where the package was opened — along with an adjacent building — was evacuated, and a security perimeter was set up around the area.

First responders determined there was no immediate threat, and normal operations have since resumed.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is now leading the investigation.

Joint Base Andrews, located just outside Washington, D.C., in Maryland, is best known as the home of Air Force One and is frequently used for presidential travel.

