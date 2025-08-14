Multiple Texas students are injured in a school bus rollover crash on the first day of class

A Texas school bus carrying more than 40 students on Wednesday rolled over after veering off a rural road on the first day of class, injuring multiple students, authorities said.

At least one person has life-threatening injuries, while two others have “potentially life-threatening injuries,” Assistant Chief Kevin Parker, with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, said during a news conference.

The bus was traveling on a rural stretch of two-lane road when it veered off the right side “for an unknown reason” and rolled over, said Department of Public Safety Sgt. Billy Ray, adding authorities were still investigating the cause of the crash.

Video footage of the scene showed the yellow school bus lying on its side next the road with its roof damaged and several windows broken.

School and emergency officials said the bus had 42 children, and the driver was among 12 people who were transported to hospitals. Officials did not say if the person with life-threatening injuries was a student or the driver.

The bus for Leander Independent School District was carrying primarily elementary school students, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said. The crash happened shortly after school let out, and no students had been dropped off yet.

The bus is a 2024 model and is equipped with state-mandated seat belts that the children are required to wear, Gearing said.

“We want each of those students and their families to know that our prayers are with them, our thoughts are with them and we will do everything that we can in our power to support them,” he said.