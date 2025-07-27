Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person hospitalized after plane forced to abort takeoff at Denver International Airport

American Airlines says a mechanical issue with a tire caused a landing gear issue.
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a Miami-bound American Airlines flight aborted takeoff from Denver International Airport Saturday.
American Airlines Flight 3023 reported a possible landing gear incident during departure from a DIA runway around 2:45 p.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA stated that all 173 passengers on board the Boeing 737 MAX 8 evacuated onto the runway and were transported to the terminal by bus.

Denver airport officials were mum on specifics but said five people were evaluated on scene for minor injuries, and one was transported to the hospital after they arrived at the gate.

American Airlines said in a statement that the aircraft “experienced a maintenance issue” with a tire on the landing gear just before taking off.

“All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected by our maintenance team,” the statement read.

The FAA is investigating the incident, which also prompted a short-lived ground stop at the airport.

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison with the Scripps News Group in Denver.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
