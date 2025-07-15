Paddleboarder drowns while rescuing 12-year-old girl at Utah reservoir

A 31-year-old paddleboarder who drowned at a Utah reservoir over the weekend was able to rescue a child before he died, officials said.

Daniel Braga Figueiredo of Provo, Utah, was at the Silver Lake Flat Reservoir with family on Saturday when he noticed a 12-year-old relative drifting further into the water while on an inflatable tube, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

In order to get the girl back to safety, officials said Figueiredo borrowed a paddleboard and went out into the reservoir to help. However, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said the two were seen struggling to "consolidate themselves," and both ended up in the water.

Witnesses said Figueiredo was last seen lifting the 12-year-old girl onto an inflatable device, saving her, before going under the water, prompting a response from multiple agencies to conduct a search.

A few hours after Figueiredo went missing, his body was recovered from the reservoir.

Silver Lake Flat Reservoir is about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. It's known for its scenic views and fishing.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss with the Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.