President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, cancels speaking appearance

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, Scripps News has confirmed. The president was scheduled to speak at an event for UnidosUS but has canceled that appearance.

The president and CEO of UnidosUS, Janet Murguía said, "Regrettably, I was just on the phone with President Biden and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The President has been at many events as we all know, and he just tested positive for Covid. So of course, we understand that he needs to take the precautions that were recommended and he did not want to put anybody at risk."

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.