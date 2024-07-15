'The Daily Show' cancels tapings after assassination attempt on Trump

"The Daily Show" was scheduled to broadcast four episodes this week from Milwaukee, the site of the Republican National Convention, but the show announced on Sunday it will not tape this week's episodes there.

Producers said Monday's program will not air, and the show will be taped in the program's New York studio for the rest of the week. Jon Stewart was slated to host Thursday's show to cap off the week.

The show suggested it would return to Wisconsin "in the coming weeks."

The decision was made one day after a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally.

"In light of the incredibly shocking and sad events that took place yesterday, The Daily Show will no longer broadcast from Milwaukee at the Marcus Performing Arts Center during the Republican National Convention," said Marcus Performing Arts Center CEO Kevin Giglinto. "While we were all looking forward to the events, it is the right thing to do, and we support their decision.

"The safety and well-being of our audience members, guests, and staff is the highest priority to the Marcus Performing Arts Center, and The Daily Show. We know that this was not an easy choice to make, but out of respect for the situation and an abundance of caution for everyone, this was a necessary decision."

"The Daily Show" is still scheduled to have live shows after next month's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.